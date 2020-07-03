9821 Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system pool

Outstanding and completely remodeled condo featuring amazing ceramic tile flooring throughout, new paint, new double-pane windows, new balcony door, new recessed lighting with dimmers. Incredible new kitchen featuring gorgeous marble countertop as one piece for a cozy breakfast bar, new cabinets, & stunning new subway-tile backsplash. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Uptown living style sought after NE Dallas with high rating Richardson ISD. Brand new tankless water heater, programmable thermostat, & top-notch wireless security alarm system that provided by ADT. Major location nearby Richland community college, shopping centers, 75 & 635 only few minutes away. including brand new stacked W&D, Perfection!