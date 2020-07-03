All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9821 Walnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9821 Walnut Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9821 Walnut Street

9821 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9821 Walnut St, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
Outstanding and completely remodeled condo featuring amazing ceramic tile flooring throughout, new paint, new double-pane windows, new balcony door, new recessed lighting with dimmers. Incredible new kitchen featuring gorgeous marble countertop as one piece for a cozy breakfast bar, new cabinets, & stunning new subway-tile backsplash. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Uptown living style sought after NE Dallas with high rating Richardson ISD. Brand new tankless water heater, programmable thermostat, & top-notch wireless security alarm system that provided by ADT. Major location nearby Richland community college, shopping centers, 75 & 635 only few minutes away. including brand new stacked W&D, Perfection!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9821 Walnut Street have any available units?
9821 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9821 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9821 Walnut Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9821 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9821 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9821 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 9821 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9821 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 9821 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 9821 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9821 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9821 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 9821 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 9821 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9821 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9821 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9821 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SkyHouse Dallas
2320 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University