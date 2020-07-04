All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9628 Galway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9628 Galway Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:12 AM

9628 Galway Drive

9628 Galway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9628 Galway Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Lake Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home on a large lot in Lake Park Estates. Bright open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Formal dining perfect for entertaining. Large family room with elegant millwork, and vaulted ceilings. Fabulous open kitchen features breakfast bar, granite, plenty of cabinets & counter space, and walk in pantry. Private master bedroom boasts high ceilings & huge walk in closet. Luxurious master bath with double vanities, framed mirror, tub & separate shower. Spacious sec bedrooms. Half acre lot with large a backyard to enjoy outdoors. Refrigerator to stay.Great location close to Arboretum, White Rock Lake, highways, restaurants & shopping.The yard requires no watering as it is Texas native grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628 Galway Drive have any available units?
9628 Galway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9628 Galway Drive have?
Some of 9628 Galway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9628 Galway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9628 Galway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628 Galway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9628 Galway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9628 Galway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9628 Galway Drive offers parking.
Does 9628 Galway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9628 Galway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628 Galway Drive have a pool?
No, 9628 Galway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9628 Galway Drive have accessible units?
No, 9628 Galway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9628 Galway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9628 Galway Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Quadrangle
2717 Howell St
Dallas, TX 75201
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
BellaVeux
3280 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University