All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9619 Pinehurst Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9619 Pinehurst Lane
Last updated June 11 2019 at 5:46 PM

9619 Pinehurst Lane

9619 Pinehurst Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9619 Pinehurst Lane, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9619 Pinehurst Lane have any available units?
9619 Pinehurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9619 Pinehurst Lane have?
Some of 9619 Pinehurst Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9619 Pinehurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9619 Pinehurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9619 Pinehurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9619 Pinehurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9619 Pinehurst Lane offer parking?
No, 9619 Pinehurst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9619 Pinehurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9619 Pinehurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9619 Pinehurst Lane have a pool?
No, 9619 Pinehurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9619 Pinehurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 9619 Pinehurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9619 Pinehurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9619 Pinehurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Wilson Building
1623 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Country Green
630 Stevens Village Dr
Dallas, TX 75208
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University