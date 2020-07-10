9601 Forest Ln *12

Amenities
Unit *12 Available 08/07/20 Furnished Dallas condo #2 - 2 bed - 1 bath - Property Id: 250866
***Discounts available for longer lease term***
***All utilities included in the monthly rent***
Furnished and Move-in Ready! First Floor Unit with backyard view of the pool. 2 bedroom and 1 bath in Richardson ISD. Wood-look Vinyl flooring in the living areas. Nice kitchen with open view to the living and dining area. Close proximity to 75, 635, Employment centers, TI, shopping, dining, mass transit, and Richland College.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250866
No Pets Allowed
