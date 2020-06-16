9600 Golf Lakes Tr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

North Central Dallas 1/1 $899 Exterior Amenities:Fitness center, 3 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators







