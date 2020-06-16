All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9600 Golf Lakes Tr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9600 Golf Lakes Tr
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:06 AM

9600 Golf Lakes Tr

9600 Golf Lakes Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9600 Golf Lakes Trail, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
North Central Dallas 1/1 $899 Exterior Amenities:Fitness center, 3 Pools, Business center, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Golf Lakes Tr have any available units?
9600 Golf Lakes Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9600 Golf Lakes Tr have?
Some of 9600 Golf Lakes Tr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Golf Lakes Tr currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Golf Lakes Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Golf Lakes Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Tr is pet friendly.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Tr offer parking?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Tr offers parking.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9600 Golf Lakes Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Tr have a pool?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Tr has a pool.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Tr have accessible units?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Tr has accessible units.
Does 9600 Golf Lakes Tr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9600 Golf Lakes Tr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Bell Knox District
3030 Hester Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Vibe Medical District
2140 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University