Renovated 2nd floor condo in a well-maintained community in Dallas. Great location with easy access to major highways, parks, shopping and dining. Located in Richardson ISD and close to schools. Recently replaced appliances include a refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Full size washer and dryer are included! Additional features are a large walk in closet, fireplace, balcony and one reserved parking space - #66. Central heating and cooling. No pets!