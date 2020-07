Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher Property Amenities parking

April move-in special - significantly reduce move-in costs with the help of our partner, Rhino! Pay only a small monthly fee (~$15-30) to replace the upfront security deposit.



Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Dallas, TX. This home has hard-surface flooring throughout the living areas with carpeting in the bedrooms. The living room has a large vaulted ceiling and as has plenty of windows to let in natural light. Private backyard, perfect for entertaining guests.