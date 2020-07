Amenities

Beautiful COMPLETELY remodeled townhouse, completed in 2016. Exotic granite counter tops and hardwood floors throughout first level with ceramic tile in kitchen and downstairs bathroom. Energy efficient windows. Natural wood burning fireplace in front living room or 4th bedroom. Master retreat and 2 large bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space! Master suite has jacuzzi jetted tub as well as large stand-up shower. This property is a MUST SEE!