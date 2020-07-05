9450 Highedge

Amenities

Beautiful White Rock Valley home with close proximity to award-winning White Rock Elementary. Situated on a gorgeous street, this updated home has it all. 4 bedrooms - master is separate from the others, 3 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage with tons of storage space. The updated kitchen opens to the spacious den. In addition to being within walking distance of the elementary school, it is only about one mile from White Rock Lake, close to many grocery stores, shopping, restaurants and hospitals. Fantastic home in a wonderful neighborhood!