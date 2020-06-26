9442 Lenel Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Extensively renovated in 2015. Impressive open living, dining, kitchen & den! Huge kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops & stainless appliances including gas range, a built-in microwave & dishwasher. Kitchen open to the dining area with a breakfast bar. Den, with an adjoining full-size laundry room, overlooks the backyard. Great master with stunning powder bath, plus 2 guest bedrooms & beautiful renovated full bath. Updates include kitchen & baths, all flooring, all lighting, windows, hvac & more. The current tenants vacate by July 31st.