Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:05 AM

9442 Lenel Place

9442 Lenel Place · No Longer Available
Location

9442 Lenel Place, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Extensively renovated in 2015. Impressive open living, dining, kitchen & den! Huge kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops & stainless appliances including gas range, a built-in microwave & dishwasher. Kitchen open to the dining area with a breakfast bar. Den, with an adjoining full-size laundry room, overlooks the backyard. Great master with stunning powder bath, plus 2 guest bedrooms & beautiful renovated full bath. Updates include kitchen & baths, all flooring, all lighting, windows, hvac & more. The current tenants vacate by July 31st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9442 Lenel Place have any available units?
9442 Lenel Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9442 Lenel Place have?
Some of 9442 Lenel Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9442 Lenel Place currently offering any rent specials?
9442 Lenel Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9442 Lenel Place pet-friendly?
No, 9442 Lenel Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9442 Lenel Place offer parking?
Yes, 9442 Lenel Place offers parking.
Does 9442 Lenel Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9442 Lenel Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9442 Lenel Place have a pool?
No, 9442 Lenel Place does not have a pool.
Does 9442 Lenel Place have accessible units?
No, 9442 Lenel Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9442 Lenel Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9442 Lenel Place has units with dishwashers.

