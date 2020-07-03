All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:17 AM

9424 Waterview Road

9424 Waterview Road · No Longer Available
Location

9424 Waterview Road, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Live the White Rock Peninsula lifestyle. Love cool water, striking sunsets, water birds, and parkland? Walk three blocks, and be at water's edge. Minutes from boating, hike and bike trails, tennis, Arboretum, and dog park. Quiet cul-de-sac street at top of White Rock Lake has easy access to thoroughfares, downtown, and highways. Charming brick cottage with oak hardwoods, open formals, beadboard ceiling in sunroom, glass doorknobs, floor-to-ceiling front windows, plus double-hung Pella and Louver windows. Refrigerator + stack washer-dryer in utility closet. Morgan shed for extra storage, 14-SEER HVAC. Exemplary Hexter Elementary. New laminate kitchen countertop to be installed at sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9424 Waterview Road have any available units?
9424 Waterview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9424 Waterview Road have?
Some of 9424 Waterview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9424 Waterview Road currently offering any rent specials?
9424 Waterview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9424 Waterview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9424 Waterview Road is pet friendly.
Does 9424 Waterview Road offer parking?
Yes, 9424 Waterview Road offers parking.
Does 9424 Waterview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9424 Waterview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9424 Waterview Road have a pool?
No, 9424 Waterview Road does not have a pool.
Does 9424 Waterview Road have accessible units?
No, 9424 Waterview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9424 Waterview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9424 Waterview Road has units with dishwashers.

