9424 Waterview Road

Live the White Rock Peninsula lifestyle. Love cool water, striking sunsets, water birds, and parkland? Walk three blocks, and be at water's edge. Minutes from boating, hike and bike trails, tennis, Arboretum, and dog park. Quiet cul-de-sac street at top of White Rock Lake has easy access to thoroughfares, downtown, and highways. Charming brick cottage with oak hardwoods, open formals, beadboard ceiling in sunroom, glass doorknobs, floor-to-ceiling front windows, plus double-hung Pella and Louver windows. Refrigerator + stack washer-dryer in utility closet. Morgan shed for extra storage, 14-SEER HVAC. Exemplary Hexter Elementary. New laminate kitchen countertop to be installed at sink.