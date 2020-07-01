All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9303 Laneyvale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9303 Laneyvale Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:28 PM

9303 Laneyvale Ave

9303 Laneyvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9303 Laneyvale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This pet-friendly 1 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove features laminate and vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, stylish ceiling fans, new energy-efficient windows for lots of natural light and a lower utility bill, window air, washer and dryer connections, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard! [SBH-C] The home is within walking distance of the bus line on N St Augustine Dr, and it's a short drive to William M Anderson Elementary and Apache Park. Less than one-and-a-half miles away is shopping, grocery stores, dining and the DART Station. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9303 Laneyvale Ave have any available units?
9303 Laneyvale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9303 Laneyvale Ave have?
Some of 9303 Laneyvale Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9303 Laneyvale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9303 Laneyvale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9303 Laneyvale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9303 Laneyvale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9303 Laneyvale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9303 Laneyvale Ave offers parking.
Does 9303 Laneyvale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9303 Laneyvale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9303 Laneyvale Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9303 Laneyvale Ave has a pool.
Does 9303 Laneyvale Ave have accessible units?
No, 9303 Laneyvale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9303 Laneyvale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9303 Laneyvale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University