All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9209 Westwind Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9209 Westwind Court
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:37 AM

9209 Westwind Court

9209 Westwind Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9209 Westwind Court, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Gorgeous drive up gives way to beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, two half baths in quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Moss Haven Elementary attendance area in Oak Highlands. Open foyer invites you to a carefully balanced floor plan featuring soaring ceilings, spacious living areas, wet bar and walls of windows that bring the outside in and showcase the courtyards featuring flagstone patio, wood burning fireplace and attached grill. Minutes from Harry S. Moss native area, downtown, White Rock Lake, hike & bike trails and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9209 Westwind Court have any available units?
9209 Westwind Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9209 Westwind Court have?
Some of 9209 Westwind Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9209 Westwind Court currently offering any rent specials?
9209 Westwind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9209 Westwind Court pet-friendly?
No, 9209 Westwind Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9209 Westwind Court offer parking?
Yes, 9209 Westwind Court offers parking.
Does 9209 Westwind Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9209 Westwind Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9209 Westwind Court have a pool?
No, 9209 Westwind Court does not have a pool.
Does 9209 Westwind Court have accessible units?
No, 9209 Westwind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9209 Westwind Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9209 Westwind Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Lake Highlands
9330 Lookout Point
Dallas, TX 75231
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University