9209 Westwind Court

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace bbq/grill courtyard oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Gorgeous drive up gives way to beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, two half baths in quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Moss Haven Elementary attendance area in Oak Highlands. Open foyer invites you to a carefully balanced floor plan featuring soaring ceilings, spacious living areas, wet bar and walls of windows that bring the outside in and showcase the courtyards featuring flagstone patio, wood burning fireplace and attached grill. Minutes from Harry S. Moss native area, downtown, White Rock Lake, hike & bike trails and so much more!