9117 Boedeker Circle

Come see this rare home near North Park Mall! The unit is 9117. This well maintained and spacious 2 bdrm and 2 bthrm has two living areas. One has a fireplace for those cold nights and the other has a conveniently accessorized Murphy bed. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom. The front master bedroom has a walk in closet and separate vanity room. Plenty of closet spaces for storage. A private wood fenced yard with covered patio. Walking distance to North Park Mall. Also close to the other shops and restaurants of Caruth Plaza and the Shops at Park Lane. Come see this unit before it is gone!