Come see this rare home near North Park Mall! The unit is 9117. This well maintained and spacious 2 bdrm and 2 bthrm has two living areas. One has a fireplace for those cold nights and the other has a conveniently accessorized Murphy bed. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom. The front master bedroom has a walk in closet and separate vanity room. Plenty of closet spaces for storage. A private wood fenced yard with covered patio. Walking distance to North Park Mall. Also close to the other shops and restaurants of Caruth Plaza and the Shops at Park Lane. Come see this unit before it is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9117 Boedeker Circle have any available units?
9117 Boedeker Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9117 Boedeker Circle have?
Some of 9117 Boedeker Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 Boedeker Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9117 Boedeker Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.