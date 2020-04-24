All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9117 Boedeker Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9117 Boedeker Circle
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:03 AM

9117 Boedeker Circle

9117 Boedeker Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9117 Boedeker Cir, Dallas, TX 75225
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this rare home near North Park Mall! The unit is 9117. This well maintained and spacious 2 bdrm and 2 bthrm has two living areas. One has a fireplace for those cold nights and the other has a conveniently accessorized Murphy bed. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom. The front master bedroom has a walk in closet and separate vanity room. Plenty of closet spaces for storage. A private wood fenced yard with covered patio. Walking distance to North Park Mall. Also close to the other shops and restaurants of Caruth Plaza and the Shops at Park Lane. Come see this unit before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 Boedeker Circle have any available units?
9117 Boedeker Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9117 Boedeker Circle have?
Some of 9117 Boedeker Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 Boedeker Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9117 Boedeker Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 Boedeker Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9117 Boedeker Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9117 Boedeker Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9117 Boedeker Circle offers parking.
Does 9117 Boedeker Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9117 Boedeker Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 Boedeker Circle have a pool?
No, 9117 Boedeker Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9117 Boedeker Circle have accessible units?
No, 9117 Boedeker Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9117 Boedeker Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9117 Boedeker Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Magnolia Station
1607 Lyte St
Dallas, TX 75201
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University