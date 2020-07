Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

This meticulous property in the gated Enclave at Bluffview neighborhood is available to lease for one year or longer. This graceful property boasts hand-scraped hardwood floors, an open floor plan with two story living room, first floor master with 3 add’l guest rooms up, two living areas, a media room and office. This property enjoys one of the larger yards in the development with an open patio. The home is move-in ready with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Available Immediately.