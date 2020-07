Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Low maintenance, zero lot home is situated in quiet cul-de-sac in Bluffview Area. Large room sizes, great storage, and many updates make this special. Kitchen has walk-in pantry, breakfast room with cabinets. Both living areas have WBFP with gas starter. All bedrooms up with walk-in closets. Oversized utility room also up has sink and built-ins. Washer, dryer and refrigerator to remain for tenant use. Available Feb. 1st, 2019 but can start showing it now.