Dallas, TX
907 N Tyler Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 3:13 AM

907 N Tyler Street

907 North Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

907 North Tyler Street, Dallas, TX 75208
Kings Highway Conservation District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Extravagant home on corner lot in heart of Dallas minutes from Bishop Arts District & Kidd Springs Park with recreation center, pool, Japanese garden, and free yoga classes directly across the street. This 4 bed, 3 Full bath with 2464 sq. ft. is perfect for entertaining with open and spacious floor plan, cozy brick fireplace and rich wood floors. Chef's kitchen offers gorgeous island, SS appliances, tile back splash, upgraded hardware, lots of cabinet space & quartz counters! Master suite features dual sinks, huge tiled shower, and luxurious separate soaking tub. Large fenced yard with patio & 2 Car garage. Close to Trinity Groves, Stevens Park Golf course, Uptown, Downtown, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 N Tyler Street have any available units?
907 N Tyler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 N Tyler Street have?
Some of 907 N Tyler Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 N Tyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
907 N Tyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 N Tyler Street pet-friendly?
No, 907 N Tyler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 907 N Tyler Street offer parking?
Yes, 907 N Tyler Street offers parking.
Does 907 N Tyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 N Tyler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 N Tyler Street have a pool?
Yes, 907 N Tyler Street has a pool.
Does 907 N Tyler Street have accessible units?
No, 907 N Tyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 907 N Tyler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 N Tyler Street has units with dishwashers.

