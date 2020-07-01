907 N Tyler Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage yoga

Extravagant home on corner lot in heart of Dallas minutes from Bishop Arts District & Kidd Springs Park with recreation center, pool, Japanese garden, and free yoga classes directly across the street. This 4 bed, 3 Full bath with 2464 sq. ft. is perfect for entertaining with open and spacious floor plan, cozy brick fireplace and rich wood floors. Chef's kitchen offers gorgeous island, SS appliances, tile back splash, upgraded hardware, lots of cabinet space & quartz counters! Master suite features dual sinks, huge tiled shower, and luxurious separate soaking tub. Large fenced yard with patio & 2 Car garage. Close to Trinity Groves, Stevens Park Golf course, Uptown, Downtown, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson.