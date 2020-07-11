8939 Lockhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cute, well maintained home on a peaceful L Street within the award winning Richardson ISD. The garage was converted to an oversized second living space with a fireplace and full sized laundry room. The updated kitchen, baths and and the large windows from one end to the other of the home give wonderful light throughout the day. Other updates, including the new windows throughout, are the gorgeously redone hardwoods and a tankless hot water heater. The oversized, maturely treed front and back yards provide plenty of outside activity space - a necessity during extended times at home. A new deck has just been installed overlooking the backyard. The setting provides the sense of living in a private, idyllic park.