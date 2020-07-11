All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
8939 Lockhaven Drive
8939 Lockhaven Drive

8939 Lockhaven Drive
Location

8939 Lockhaven Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute, well maintained home on a peaceful L Street within the award winning Richardson ISD. The garage was converted to an oversized second living space with a fireplace and full sized laundry room. The updated kitchen, baths and and the large windows from one end to the other of the home give wonderful light throughout the day. Other updates, including the new windows throughout, are the gorgeously redone hardwoods and a tankless hot water heater. The oversized, maturely treed front and back yards provide plenty of outside activity space - a necessity during extended times at home. A new deck has just been installed overlooking the backyard. The setting provides the sense of living in a private, idyllic park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8939 Lockhaven Drive have any available units?
8939 Lockhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8939 Lockhaven Drive have?
Some of 8939 Lockhaven Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8939 Lockhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8939 Lockhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8939 Lockhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8939 Lockhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8939 Lockhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8939 Lockhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 8939 Lockhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8939 Lockhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8939 Lockhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 8939 Lockhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8939 Lockhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 8939 Lockhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8939 Lockhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8939 Lockhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
