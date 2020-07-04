All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:33 AM

8800 Eden Valley Ln

8800 Eden Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8800 Eden Valley Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 1 bedroom, 1 bath home features laminate and vinyl flooring for easy cleaning, window heat and air, ceiling fans, a brand new fence, and off-street parking. [SBH-C] Perfect for the solo renter, this home is in an ideal location near Crawford Memorial Park and The Cove Aquatic Center, Southeast Dallas Health Center, Lake June Thrift, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 Eden Valley Ln have any available units?
8800 Eden Valley Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 Eden Valley Ln have?
Some of 8800 Eden Valley Ln's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 Eden Valley Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Eden Valley Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Eden Valley Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8800 Eden Valley Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8800 Eden Valley Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8800 Eden Valley Ln offers parking.
Does 8800 Eden Valley Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 Eden Valley Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Eden Valley Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8800 Eden Valley Ln has a pool.
Does 8800 Eden Valley Ln have accessible units?
No, 8800 Eden Valley Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Eden Valley Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8800 Eden Valley Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

