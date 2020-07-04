8800 Eden Valley Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 1 bedroom, 1 bath home features laminate and vinyl flooring for easy cleaning, window heat and air, ceiling fans, a brand new fence, and off-street parking. [SBH-C] Perfect for the solo renter, this home is in an ideal location near Crawford Memorial Park and The Cove Aquatic Center, Southeast Dallas Health Center, Lake June Thrift, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



