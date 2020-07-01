8732 Slay St

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-C] The home is located minutes from local businesses including Lake June Thrift, B&B Pawn Shop, Carnitas La Primera Meat Market, Boost Mobile, Rush Hour Foods and more. It's also near Head Start of Greater Dallas, various churches, and Holcomb Park, full of playgrounds and walking trails. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.