Last updated November 8 2019 at 8:35 AM

8732 Slay St

8732 Slay Street · No Longer Available
Location

8732 Slay Street, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-C] The home is located minutes from local businesses including Lake June Thrift, B&B Pawn Shop, Carnitas La Primera Meat Market, Boost Mobile, Rush Hour Foods and more. It's also near Head Start of Greater Dallas, various churches, and Holcomb Park, full of playgrounds and walking trails. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8732 Slay St have any available units?
8732 Slay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8732 Slay St have?
Some of 8732 Slay St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8732 Slay St currently offering any rent specials?
8732 Slay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8732 Slay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8732 Slay St is pet friendly.
Does 8732 Slay St offer parking?
Yes, 8732 Slay St offers parking.
Does 8732 Slay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8732 Slay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8732 Slay St have a pool?
No, 8732 Slay St does not have a pool.
Does 8732 Slay St have accessible units?
No, 8732 Slay St does not have accessible units.
Does 8732 Slay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8732 Slay St does not have units with dishwashers.

