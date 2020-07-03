All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:28 PM

8718 Angora Street

8718 Angora Street · No Longer Available
Location

8718 Angora Street, Dallas, TX 75218
Casa Linda-Casa View

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautifully remodeled home located in sought after Little Forest Hills. Within walking distance of The Arboretum & White Rock Lake. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living rooms, hardwoods & a stunning kitchen. Gorgeous quartz countertops, tons of cabinets, large island with seating & a gas stove. Large living area, open to the kitchen, features great natural light via huge windows, high ceilings & skylights. Also a nice woodstove for comfy cold nights. Master bedroom has a bonus room with French doors, could be a study, nursery, workout or crafts room. Bathrooms have tile & quartz counters, full shower. Generous backyard with tons of grass, 2 storage sheds, & a huge wraparound deck, plenty of room for a pool & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8718 Angora Street have any available units?
8718 Angora Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8718 Angora Street have?
Some of 8718 Angora Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8718 Angora Street currently offering any rent specials?
8718 Angora Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8718 Angora Street pet-friendly?
No, 8718 Angora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8718 Angora Street offer parking?
No, 8718 Angora Street does not offer parking.
Does 8718 Angora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8718 Angora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8718 Angora Street have a pool?
Yes, 8718 Angora Street has a pool.
Does 8718 Angora Street have accessible units?
No, 8718 Angora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8718 Angora Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8718 Angora Street has units with dishwashers.

