Last updated July 7 2019 at 9:38 AM

8703 San Leandro

8703 San Leandro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8703 San Leandro Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Striking and modern new construction on large corner lot in Little Forest Hills! Clean lines and organic materials create a thoughtful, sophisticated and bright look. Purposefully designed to maximize indoor and outdoor spaces for entertainment. Features include high-quality finishes, LED lighting, tankless water heater, foam insulation and low-energy windows. Easy bike ride to White Rock Lake, ideal for those who enjoy an active lifestyle, and is conveniently located just minutes from Casa Linda Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 San Leandro have any available units?
8703 San Leandro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8703 San Leandro have?
Some of 8703 San Leandro's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8703 San Leandro currently offering any rent specials?
8703 San Leandro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 San Leandro pet-friendly?
No, 8703 San Leandro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8703 San Leandro offer parking?
Yes, 8703 San Leandro offers parking.
Does 8703 San Leandro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8703 San Leandro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 San Leandro have a pool?
No, 8703 San Leandro does not have a pool.
Does 8703 San Leandro have accessible units?
No, 8703 San Leandro does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 San Leandro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8703 San Leandro has units with dishwashers.

