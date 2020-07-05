All apartments in Dallas
8672 Thorbrush Place

8672 Thorbrush Pl · No Longer Available
Location

8672 Thorbrush Pl, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
GATED COMMUNITY IN LH ELEMENTARY! 4 BEDROOMS AND A 3RD FLOOR BONUS LIVING ROOM!! KILLER backyard with TREX deck_pergola, great for outdoor entertaining. 1st floor bed suite is great for guest or inlaw. DREAM KITCHEN includes double oven, 6 burner gas cooktop, hot water dispenser, double stacked cabinets with lighting, pull out trash cabinet, large pantry, large island overlooking dining and living areas. Master suite accomodates a sitting area, tray ceiling, walkin wraparound closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and large walk in separate shower. 2nd floor gameroom is perfect for office or pool table. GATED, COMMUNITY POOL. RICHARDSON ISD!! Landlord pays HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8672 Thorbrush Place have any available units?
8672 Thorbrush Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8672 Thorbrush Place have?
Some of 8672 Thorbrush Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8672 Thorbrush Place currently offering any rent specials?
8672 Thorbrush Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8672 Thorbrush Place pet-friendly?
No, 8672 Thorbrush Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8672 Thorbrush Place offer parking?
Yes, 8672 Thorbrush Place offers parking.
Does 8672 Thorbrush Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8672 Thorbrush Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8672 Thorbrush Place have a pool?
Yes, 8672 Thorbrush Place has a pool.
Does 8672 Thorbrush Place have accessible units?
No, 8672 Thorbrush Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8672 Thorbrush Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8672 Thorbrush Place has units with dishwashers.

