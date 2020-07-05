8672 Thorbrush Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool pool table garage

GATED COMMUNITY IN LH ELEMENTARY! 4 BEDROOMS AND A 3RD FLOOR BONUS LIVING ROOM!! KILLER backyard with TREX deck_pergola, great for outdoor entertaining. 1st floor bed suite is great for guest or inlaw. DREAM KITCHEN includes double oven, 6 burner gas cooktop, hot water dispenser, double stacked cabinets with lighting, pull out trash cabinet, large pantry, large island overlooking dining and living areas. Master suite accomodates a sitting area, tray ceiling, walkin wraparound closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and large walk in separate shower. 2nd floor gameroom is perfect for office or pool table. GATED, COMMUNITY POOL. RICHARDSON ISD!! Landlord pays HOA.