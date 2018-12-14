All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

8605 Preston Rd

8605 Preston Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

8605 Preston Road, Dallas, TX 75225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
A series of unfortunate setback has lead you to contemplate things. You got dumped by that good looking person. Your best friend moved away. You suffered a crushing defeat in championship match of the co-ed intramural flag frisbee league. And now you’re down in the dumps. You’ve lost your sense of identity.

So you decide to do what anybody would to in this scenario. Climb the ultra dangerous Annapurna mountains in order to re-discover yourself and find your purpose.

So anyways, you’re climbing, dealing with occasional frostbite and the occasional altitude related hallucinations. Cool. And you get to the top, thrilled to finally get the answers to all of your existential questions. A mysterious howling wind whispers to you: “Wood style plank flooring” whoooosssh “valuted ceilings” woooooosh “luxury sun soaked pool deck” wooooosh.

Satisfied with the clear instructions the mountain gods have whispered to you, you go back home and sign up to live at that super cool apartment in Dallas. Nice.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Spacious Open Floor Plans

Private Balconies

10’ Ceilings with 8’ Solid Core Doors

Hardwood in Living and Dining Areas and select bedrooms

2cm Granite Bathroom Counter Tops

Granite Kitchen Counter Tops and throughout bathrooms

Gourmet Kitchen Islands

Tile Kitchen Backsplashes

Built-In Wine Chillers + Double-door refrigerator

Contemporary kitchen faucet with retractable wand sprayer

Under cabinet lighting

Chef-grade Stainless Steel Appliances

Soaking Tubs

Semi-Frameless Glass Showers + Commercial Grade Gas Ranges

Powder Bathrooms

Undermount Stainless Farm Sinks

2” Stylized Wood Blinds

Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Living room, Den/Study, and Bedrooms

Walk-in Closets with custom wood shelving

Framed Backlit Bathroom Mirrors

Ceramic Tile Surround in Tub and Shower

Full-Sized Front Load Washer and Dryers

Built-In Bookshelves, Art Niches or Office Nooks

Courtyard/Park views

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Exclusive Preston Hollow Neighborhood Location Steps Away from Preston Center’s diverse collection of restaurants and retailers including Hillstone, R&D Kitchen, Taco Diner, Tootsies, Sprinkles Cupcakes, Soul Cycle, and Tom Thumb

Two Relaxation Courtyards

Private Park off Indoor & Outdoor Resident Lounge

Resort-Inspired Pool with Indoor & Outdoor Lounge

Outdoor Kitchen with Grilling Station + 24/7 Fitness Center

24/7 Club-room with Coffee Bar

Dog Park & Spa

Conference or Private Dining Room with adjacent kitchen

Complementary Wi-fi throughout Amenity Spaces

Reserved Garage Parking

Car Charging Stations

Controlled Access Parking

Private Garages Available

Climate Controlled Storage Units Available

Bike Storage and Repair Room

Smoke-Free

Pet-Friendly

Climate Controlled Corridors

______________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 Preston Rd have any available units?
8605 Preston Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8605 Preston Rd have?
Some of 8605 Preston Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 Preston Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8605 Preston Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 Preston Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8605 Preston Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8605 Preston Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8605 Preston Rd offers parking.
Does 8605 Preston Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8605 Preston Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 Preston Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8605 Preston Rd has a pool.
Does 8605 Preston Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 8605 Preston Rd has accessible units.
Does 8605 Preston Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8605 Preston Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

