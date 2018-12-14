8605 Preston Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car charging carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access

A series of unfortunate setback has lead you to contemplate things. You got dumped by that good looking person. Your best friend moved away. You suffered a crushing defeat in championship match of the co-ed intramural flag frisbee league. And now you’re down in the dumps. You’ve lost your sense of identity.



So you decide to do what anybody would to in this scenario. Climb the ultra dangerous Annapurna mountains in order to re-discover yourself and find your purpose.



So anyways, you’re climbing, dealing with occasional frostbite and the occasional altitude related hallucinations. Cool. And you get to the top, thrilled to finally get the answers to all of your existential questions. A mysterious howling wind whispers to you: “Wood style plank flooring” whoooosssh “valuted ceilings” woooooosh “luxury sun soaked pool deck” wooooosh.



Satisfied with the clear instructions the mountain gods have whispered to you, you go back home and sign up to live at that super cool apartment in Dallas. Nice.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Spacious Open Floor Plans



Private Balconies



10’ Ceilings with 8’ Solid Core Doors



Hardwood in Living and Dining Areas and select bedrooms



2cm Granite Bathroom Counter Tops



Granite Kitchen Counter Tops and throughout bathrooms



Gourmet Kitchen Islands



Tile Kitchen Backsplashes



Built-In Wine Chillers + Double-door refrigerator



Contemporary kitchen faucet with retractable wand sprayer



Under cabinet lighting



Chef-grade Stainless Steel Appliances



Soaking Tubs



Semi-Frameless Glass Showers + Commercial Grade Gas Ranges



Powder Bathrooms



Undermount Stainless Farm Sinks



2” Stylized Wood Blinds



Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Living room, Den/Study, and Bedrooms



Walk-in Closets with custom wood shelving



Framed Backlit Bathroom Mirrors



Ceramic Tile Surround in Tub and Shower



Full-Sized Front Load Washer and Dryers



Built-In Bookshelves, Art Niches or Office Nooks



Courtyard/Park views



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Exclusive Preston Hollow Neighborhood Location Steps Away from Preston Center’s diverse collection of restaurants and retailers including Hillstone, R&D Kitchen, Taco Diner, Tootsies, Sprinkles Cupcakes, Soul Cycle, and Tom Thumb



Two Relaxation Courtyards



Private Park off Indoor & Outdoor Resident Lounge



Resort-Inspired Pool with Indoor & Outdoor Lounge



Outdoor Kitchen with Grilling Station + 24/7 Fitness Center



24/7 Club-room with Coffee Bar



Dog Park & Spa



Conference or Private Dining Room with adjacent kitchen



Complementary Wi-fi throughout Amenity Spaces



Reserved Garage Parking



Car Charging Stations



Controlled Access Parking



Private Garages Available



Climate Controlled Storage Units Available



Bike Storage and Repair Room



Smoke-Free



Pet-Friendly



Climate Controlled Corridors



______________________________



Looking for a new apartment?



Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!