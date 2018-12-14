8605 Preston Rd

Amenities
A series of unfortunate setback has lead you to contemplate things. You got dumped by that good looking person. Your best friend moved away. You suffered a crushing defeat in championship match of the co-ed intramural flag frisbee league. And now you’re down in the dumps. You’ve lost your sense of identity.
So you decide to do what anybody would to in this scenario. Climb the ultra dangerous Annapurna mountains in order to re-discover yourself and find your purpose.
So anyways, you’re climbing, dealing with occasional frostbite and the occasional altitude related hallucinations. Cool. And you get to the top, thrilled to finally get the answers to all of your existential questions. A mysterious howling wind whispers to you: “Wood style plank flooring” whoooosssh “valuted ceilings” woooooosh “luxury sun soaked pool deck” wooooosh.
Satisfied with the clear instructions the mountain gods have whispered to you, you go back home and sign up to live at that super cool apartment in Dallas. Nice.
Apartment Amenities
Spacious Open Floor Plans
Private Balconies
10’ Ceilings with 8’ Solid Core Doors
Hardwood in Living and Dining Areas and select bedrooms
2cm Granite Bathroom Counter Tops
Granite Kitchen Counter Tops and throughout bathrooms
Gourmet Kitchen Islands
Tile Kitchen Backsplashes
Built-In Wine Chillers + Double-door refrigerator
Contemporary kitchen faucet with retractable wand sprayer
Under cabinet lighting
Chef-grade Stainless Steel Appliances
Soaking Tubs
Semi-Frameless Glass Showers + Commercial Grade Gas Ranges
Powder Bathrooms
Undermount Stainless Farm Sinks
2” Stylized Wood Blinds
Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Living room, Den/Study, and Bedrooms
Walk-in Closets with custom wood shelving
Framed Backlit Bathroom Mirrors
Ceramic Tile Surround in Tub and Shower
Full-Sized Front Load Washer and Dryers
Built-In Bookshelves, Art Niches or Office Nooks
Courtyard/Park views
Community Amenities
Exclusive Preston Hollow Neighborhood Location Steps Away from Preston Center’s diverse collection of restaurants and retailers including Hillstone, R&D Kitchen, Taco Diner, Tootsies, Sprinkles Cupcakes, Soul Cycle, and Tom Thumb
Two Relaxation Courtyards
Private Park off Indoor & Outdoor Resident Lounge
Resort-Inspired Pool with Indoor & Outdoor Lounge
Outdoor Kitchen with Grilling Station + 24/7 Fitness Center
24/7 Club-room with Coffee Bar
Dog Park & Spa
Conference or Private Dining Room with adjacent kitchen
Complementary Wi-fi throughout Amenity Spaces
Reserved Garage Parking
Car Charging Stations
Controlled Access Parking
Private Garages Available
Climate Controlled Storage Units Available
Bike Storage and Repair Room
Smoke-Free
Pet-Friendly
Climate Controlled Corridors
Looking for a new apartment?
Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!