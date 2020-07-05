8561 Sweetwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brick one level home, located on a corner lot, with spacious front porch, an inviting entrance, and lots of outdoor space. The backyard offers a spacious, custom patio for cooking out, plus an additional large lawn area, and a privacy fence. The interior features stylish tile and laminate flooring throughout, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, all-white cabinetry, recessed lighting, and easy access to the rest of the home.