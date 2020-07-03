8560 Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Wood flooring throughout! This amazing condo features two full sized bedrooms each with their own walk-in closets. The residence features an outdoor patio area. The unit comes complete with a refrigerator and washer and dryer. The condo comes with two covered assigned spots. The application fee is $50 per person over the age of 18. Security deposit of $1095 is due in certified funds at lease signing.