Wood flooring throughout! This amazing condo features two full sized bedrooms each with their own walk-in closets. The residence features an outdoor patio area. The unit comes complete with a refrigerator and washer and dryer. The condo comes with two covered assigned spots. The application fee is $50 per person over the age of 18. Security deposit of $1095 is due in certified funds at lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 8560 Park Lane have?
Some of 8560 Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
