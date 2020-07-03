All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8560 Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8560 Park Lane
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM

8560 Park Lane

8560 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8560 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Wood flooring throughout! This amazing condo features two full sized bedrooms each with their own walk-in closets. The residence features an outdoor patio area. The unit comes complete with a refrigerator and washer and dryer. The condo comes with two covered assigned spots. The application fee is $50 per person over the age of 18. Security deposit of $1095 is due in certified funds at lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8560 Park Lane have any available units?
8560 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8560 Park Lane have?
Some of 8560 Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8560 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8560 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8560 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8560 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8560 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8560 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 8560 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8560 Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8560 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 8560 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8560 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 8560 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8560 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8560 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
The Atwood
6010 Milton St
Dallas, TX 75206
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University