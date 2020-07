Amenities

Located in PRIME location in Dallas. Awesome drive up appeal with cedar shutters and accent post. Close to important roadways. Kitchen has quartz tops. Dishwasher. Built in Microwave. 3 spacious bedrooms. One full bath, one half. A large backyard with deck for entertaining. Plenty of room to enjoy simmer fun. Richardson ISD. This will lease fast so hit me up ASAP.