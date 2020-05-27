8518 Lakemont Drive

Amenities
Located in Bluffview, this 2016 construction transitional home has been immaculately maintained and shows like new. The finishes are light, bright and clean and the home includes a smart home automation system, speakers and cameras already installed for the new owner. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, is equipped with Kitchen Aid appliances, and is open to the living room that is flanked by a fireplace. The oversized master boasts a fireplace, and master bath includes a free standing tub, separate shower and large custom closet. This is a perfect opportunity to buy almost new construction but get the benefits of all of the technology and window treatments already installed and ready!