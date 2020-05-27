All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:39 AM

Location

8518 Lakemont Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Located in Bluffview, this 2016 construction transitional home has been immaculately maintained and shows like new. The finishes are light, bright and clean and the home includes a smart home automation system, speakers and cameras already installed for the new owner. The gourmet kitchen has a large island, is equipped with Kitchen Aid appliances, and is open to the living room that is flanked by a fireplace. The oversized master boasts a fireplace, and master bath includes a free standing tub, separate shower and large custom closet. This is a perfect opportunity to buy almost new construction but get the benefits of all of the technology and window treatments already installed and ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8518 Lakemont Drive have any available units?
8518 Lakemont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8518 Lakemont Drive have?
Some of 8518 Lakemont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8518 Lakemont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8518 Lakemont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 Lakemont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8518 Lakemont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8518 Lakemont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8518 Lakemont Drive offers parking.
Does 8518 Lakemont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8518 Lakemont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 Lakemont Drive have a pool?
No, 8518 Lakemont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8518 Lakemont Drive have accessible units?
No, 8518 Lakemont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 Lakemont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8518 Lakemont Drive has units with dishwashers.

