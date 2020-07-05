All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 27 2019 at 2:50 PM

8514 Baltimore Drive

8514 Baltimore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8514 Baltimore Drive, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
internet access
Hard to find ground floor renovated condo behind the pink wall. Gorgeous refinished original hardwood floors, granite in baths and kitchen and freshly painted. Quiet and serene with courtyard and pool views. All the rooms are a good size and plenty of storage. Kitchen has an efficient u-shaped layout with a pantry. Tenant is only responsible for electric, cable and internet. There is a small fenced patio area off the dining room as well as a convenient rear entry. This is an attractive condo in a desired area at only $1450 per month. Don't delay seeing this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8514 Baltimore Drive have any available units?
8514 Baltimore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8514 Baltimore Drive have?
Some of 8514 Baltimore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8514 Baltimore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8514 Baltimore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8514 Baltimore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8514 Baltimore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8514 Baltimore Drive offer parking?
No, 8514 Baltimore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8514 Baltimore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8514 Baltimore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8514 Baltimore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8514 Baltimore Drive has a pool.
Does 8514 Baltimore Drive have accessible units?
No, 8514 Baltimore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8514 Baltimore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8514 Baltimore Drive has units with dishwashers.

