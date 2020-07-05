8514 Baltimore Drive

Amenities
Hard to find ground floor renovated condo behind the pink wall. Gorgeous refinished original hardwood floors, granite in baths and kitchen and freshly painted. Quiet and serene with courtyard and pool views. All the rooms are a good size and plenty of storage. Kitchen has an efficient u-shaped layout with a pantry. Tenant is only responsible for electric, cable and internet. There is a small fenced patio area off the dining room as well as a convenient rear entry. This is an attractive condo in a desired area at only $1450 per month. Don't delay seeing this property.