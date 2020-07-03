851 Peavy Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21eda5808a ---- Charming one story traditional that has been updated, but has kept it\'s vintage cottage feel. Airy and light, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a detached 1 car garage. No carpet!! Open floor plan with soft neutral paint and hardwoods. The open floor plan with a sunny living area is enhanced with crown molding, hardwoods, and a large bank of windows. Updated galley-style kitchen features SS appliances, granite, subway back splash and a gas cook top. Large back yard with flagstone patio. Convenient electric automatic gate. Enjoy White Rock Lake, The Bath House Cultural Center, The Dallas Arboretum which are only minutes away! Minor repairs and cleaning are in progress. Additional photos to be added. DO NOT CALL LISTING AGENT SUZANNE. Only call Office at 469-916-1222 with questions about the lease and application. Applicant to apply at www.teamathey.com, $50 app fee per adult, $99 Lease Admin Fee, $20 Filter Program 1 Car Garage Built In Oven Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Gas Range Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit