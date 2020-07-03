All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 851 Peavy Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
851 Peavy Rd
Last updated August 19 2019 at 4:34 PM

851 Peavy Rd

851 Peavy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

851 Peavy Road, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21eda5808a ---- Charming one story traditional that has been updated, but has kept it\'s vintage cottage feel. Airy and light, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a detached 1 car garage. No carpet!! Open floor plan with soft neutral paint and hardwoods. The open floor plan with a sunny living area is enhanced with crown molding, hardwoods, and a large bank of windows. Updated galley-style kitchen features SS appliances, granite, subway back splash and a gas cook top. Large back yard with flagstone patio. Convenient electric automatic gate. Enjoy White Rock Lake, The Bath House Cultural Center, The Dallas Arboretum which are only minutes away! Minor repairs and cleaning are in progress. Additional photos to be added. DO NOT CALL LISTING AGENT SUZANNE. Only call Office at 469-916-1222 with questions about the lease and application. Applicant to apply at www.teamathey.com, $50 app fee per adult, $99 Lease Admin Fee, $20 Filter Program 1 Car Garage Built In Oven Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Gas Range Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Peavy Rd have any available units?
851 Peavy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Peavy Rd have?
Some of 851 Peavy Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Peavy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
851 Peavy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Peavy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Peavy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 851 Peavy Rd offer parking?
Yes, 851 Peavy Rd offers parking.
Does 851 Peavy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 Peavy Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Peavy Rd have a pool?
No, 851 Peavy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 851 Peavy Rd have accessible units?
No, 851 Peavy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Peavy Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Peavy Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University