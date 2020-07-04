All apartments in Dallas
Location

8502 Ridgelea Street, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming home located in Bluffview provides a comfortable lifestyle in the heart of Dallas. Now you can enjoy the outside while sitting in the comforts of sun room or game room. The eight-foot-tall wooden fence provides wonderful place to relax, play and keep your pet happy. Excellent topography with many large mature trees. Enjoy all this comfort in one of Dallas’s premier neighborhoods. This property is surrounded by multimillion-dollar homes. Hardwood floors throughout, granite and stainless appliances, ceiling fans, full size stack w-d, travertine floors, 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 Ridgelea Street have any available units?
8502 Ridgelea Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8502 Ridgelea Street have?
Some of 8502 Ridgelea Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8502 Ridgelea Street currently offering any rent specials?
8502 Ridgelea Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 Ridgelea Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8502 Ridgelea Street is pet friendly.
Does 8502 Ridgelea Street offer parking?
Yes, 8502 Ridgelea Street offers parking.
Does 8502 Ridgelea Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8502 Ridgelea Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 Ridgelea Street have a pool?
No, 8502 Ridgelea Street does not have a pool.
Does 8502 Ridgelea Street have accessible units?
No, 8502 Ridgelea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 Ridgelea Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8502 Ridgelea Street has units with dishwashers.

