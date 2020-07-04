8502 Ridgelea Street

Amenities
This charming home located in Bluffview provides a comfortable lifestyle in the heart of Dallas. Now you can enjoy the outside while sitting in the comforts of sun room or game room. The eight-foot-tall wooden fence provides wonderful place to relax, play and keep your pet happy. Excellent topography with many large mature trees. Enjoy all this comfort in one of Dallas’s premier neighborhoods. This property is surrounded by multimillion-dollar homes. Hardwood floors throughout, granite and stainless appliances, ceiling fans, full size stack w-d, travertine floors, 2 car garage.