All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8456 Canvasback Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8456 Canvasback Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8456 Canvasback Lane

8456 Canvasback Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8456 Canvasback Lane, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on an oversized lot with mature trees. Kitchen features a walk in pantry and lots of cabinet and counter space. Living room features recently replaced carpet and lots of natural light. Huge backyard features a spacious covered patio area, a storage shed, and a removable fence panel that opens to a perfect boat storage space. Just minutes from I20 and PGBTP and just a short commute to Arlington, DFW Airport or Downtown Dallas. Near dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8456 Canvasback Lane have any available units?
8456 Canvasback Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8456 Canvasback Lane have?
Some of 8456 Canvasback Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8456 Canvasback Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8456 Canvasback Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8456 Canvasback Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8456 Canvasback Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8456 Canvasback Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8456 Canvasback Lane offers parking.
Does 8456 Canvasback Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8456 Canvasback Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8456 Canvasback Lane have a pool?
No, 8456 Canvasback Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8456 Canvasback Lane have accessible units?
No, 8456 Canvasback Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8456 Canvasback Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8456 Canvasback Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan West Dallas
604 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Sutton Place
18600 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Stardust Lofts
5727 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University