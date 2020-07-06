8456 Canvasback Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on an oversized lot with mature trees. Kitchen features a walk in pantry and lots of cabinet and counter space. Living room features recently replaced carpet and lots of natural light. Huge backyard features a spacious covered patio area, a storage shed, and a removable fence panel that opens to a perfect boat storage space. Just minutes from I20 and PGBTP and just a short commute to Arlington, DFW Airport or Downtown Dallas. Near dining, shopping and entertainment.