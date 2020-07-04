8423 Midway Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This adorable cottage still maintains much of its 1940's charm with the inviting porch and original hardwood floors. The entire interior has been freshly painted, including the cabinets, doors, trim, the and interior of the detached 2 car garage. The original attached one car garage is now the second living and laundry area with saltillo tile, which always has a way of bringing warmth and depth into a room. Conveniently located in the heart of Bluffview on Little Midway (a name the locals use), which is the non busy section of Midway, and just minutes to Inwood Village and all of the amazing shops and cool restaurants. Love Field is less than 3 miles away, Downtown Dallas is 7 and DFW Airport is 15!