All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 8423 Midway Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
8423 Midway Road
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:05 AM

8423 Midway Road

8423 Midway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8423 Midway Road, Dallas, TX 75209
Bluffview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable cottage still maintains much of its 1940's charm with the inviting porch and original hardwood floors. The entire interior has been freshly painted, including the cabinets, doors, trim, the and interior of the detached 2 car garage. The original attached one car garage is now the second living and laundry area with saltillo tile, which always has a way of bringing warmth and depth into a room. Conveniently located in the heart of Bluffview on Little Midway (a name the locals use), which is the non busy section of Midway, and just minutes to Inwood Village and all of the amazing shops and cool restaurants. Love Field is less than 3 miles away, Downtown Dallas is 7 and DFW Airport is 15!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8423 Midway Road have any available units?
8423 Midway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8423 Midway Road have?
Some of 8423 Midway Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8423 Midway Road currently offering any rent specials?
8423 Midway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 Midway Road pet-friendly?
No, 8423 Midway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8423 Midway Road offer parking?
Yes, 8423 Midway Road offers parking.
Does 8423 Midway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8423 Midway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 Midway Road have a pool?
No, 8423 Midway Road does not have a pool.
Does 8423 Midway Road have accessible units?
No, 8423 Midway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 Midway Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8423 Midway Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Highland Hills
3131 Simpson Stuart Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Alta Maple Station
5522 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University