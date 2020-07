Amenities

Two bedroom unit in a meticulously renovated Craftsman style Triplex in North Oak Cliff. This cool place is walkable to Bishop Arts (shopping and dining) and Kidds Spring Park. You will be spoiled in this stunning kitchen with Silestone counter tops, subway tile backsplash and 5-burner gas stove and stainless appliances. This unit features hardwood floors, walk-in closet, tankless water heater and low E windows for efficiency.