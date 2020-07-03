8325 Meadow Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

North Central Dallas 1/1 $910



Exterior Amenitites: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Perimeter fence, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports, Bus stop

Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime



