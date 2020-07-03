All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

8325 Meadow Rd

8325 Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

8325 Meadow Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
North Central Dallas 1/1 $910

Exterior Amenitites: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Perimeter fence, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8325 Meadow Rd have any available units?
8325 Meadow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8325 Meadow Rd have?
Some of 8325 Meadow Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8325 Meadow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8325 Meadow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 Meadow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8325 Meadow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8325 Meadow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8325 Meadow Rd offers parking.
Does 8325 Meadow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8325 Meadow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 Meadow Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8325 Meadow Rd has a pool.
Does 8325 Meadow Rd have accessible units?
No, 8325 Meadow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 Meadow Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8325 Meadow Rd has units with dishwashers.

