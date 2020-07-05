8319 Londonderry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available now for lease: Charming single family home in White Rock Hills, just minutes from downtown, the Arboretum and East Dallas. Three full bedrooms, with two full baths, two living areas and two dining areas. Full size utility room is located right off the kitchen, with amazing extra storage and side by side washer dryer. Two coat closets in the hall way as well as a 6x5 walk in closet in the master bedroom, means you will have room for everything in this perfectly appointed home. Vintage flair radiates from the details, while modern touches like engineered hardwoods in all bedrooms make it feel updated and new. Refrigerator and microwave convey along with blinds in every room and fans in most.