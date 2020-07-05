All apartments in Dallas
8319 Londonderry Lane

Location

8319 Londonderry Lane, Dallas, TX 75228
Lakeland Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now for lease: Charming single family home in White Rock Hills, just minutes from downtown, the Arboretum and East Dallas. Three full bedrooms, with two full baths, two living areas and two dining areas. Full size utility room is located right off the kitchen, with amazing extra storage and side by side washer dryer. Two coat closets in the hall way as well as a 6x5 walk in closet in the master bedroom, means you will have room for everything in this perfectly appointed home. Vintage flair radiates from the details, while modern touches like engineered hardwoods in all bedrooms make it feel updated and new. Refrigerator and microwave convey along with blinds in every room and fans in most.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8319 Londonderry Lane have any available units?
8319 Londonderry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8319 Londonderry Lane have?
Some of 8319 Londonderry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8319 Londonderry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8319 Londonderry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 Londonderry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8319 Londonderry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 8319 Londonderry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8319 Londonderry Lane offers parking.
Does 8319 Londonderry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8319 Londonderry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 Londonderry Lane have a pool?
No, 8319 Londonderry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8319 Londonderry Lane have accessible units?
No, 8319 Londonderry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8319 Londonderry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8319 Londonderry Lane has units with dishwashers.

