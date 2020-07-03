830 N Beckley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LUXURY TOWNHOUSE!! BRAND NEW LISTING!! Trendy Bishop Arts, Fashionable Kessler Park, Hip Trinity Grove are all near by. If you are looking for convenience and luxurious living then this gorgeous upscale TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH townhome is an absolute Must See! These bedrooms are HUGE!! KING SIZE BEDS? No problem!! Big closets too! Did I say luxury? Think: Wood floors, granite counters, and beautiful stainless steel appliances. HUGE BACKYARD. Fenced-in. Perfect for PETS!! The PRIVATE GARAGE can accommodate most vehicles and has TONS OF EXTRA SPACE FOR STORAGE as well. This WALKING NEIGHBORHOOD is near it all!!