Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

830 N Beckley Avenue

830 North Beckley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

830 North Beckley Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Botello

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LUXURY TOWNHOUSE!! BRAND NEW LISTING!! Trendy Bishop Arts, Fashionable Kessler Park, Hip Trinity Grove are all near by. If you are looking for convenience and luxurious living then this gorgeous upscale TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH townhome is an absolute Must See! These bedrooms are HUGE!! KING SIZE BEDS? No problem!! Big closets too! Did I say luxury? Think: Wood floors, granite counters, and beautiful stainless steel appliances. HUGE BACKYARD. Fenced-in. Perfect for PETS!! The PRIVATE GARAGE can accommodate most vehicles and has TONS OF EXTRA SPACE FOR STORAGE as well. This WALKING NEIGHBORHOOD is near it all!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 N Beckley Avenue have any available units?
830 N Beckley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 N Beckley Avenue have?
Some of 830 N Beckley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 N Beckley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
830 N Beckley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 N Beckley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 N Beckley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 830 N Beckley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 830 N Beckley Avenue offers parking.
Does 830 N Beckley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 N Beckley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 N Beckley Avenue have a pool?
No, 830 N Beckley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 830 N Beckley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 830 N Beckley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 830 N Beckley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 N Beckley Avenue has units with dishwashers.

