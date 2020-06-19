All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
826 Tarryall Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:17 PM

826 Tarryall Drive

826 Tarryall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

826 Tarryall Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
Five Mile Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you need space, then this is the house for you! Perched atop a verdant hill, this 2 story traditional sports FIVE bedrooms, space for everyone! The home features updated floors on the first floor with beautiful original wood on the second. The stacked formals overlook the neighborhood while the family room has a beautiful view of the treed back yard. Master bedroom on the first floor with an adjacent flex room that would make a great office. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms that share a common study space. One upstairs bedroom has an additional air-conditioned flex room attached. Great for storage or a playspace! The quiet neighborhood is centrally located, only 10-15 minutes to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Tarryall Drive have any available units?
826 Tarryall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Tarryall Drive have?
Some of 826 Tarryall Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Tarryall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
826 Tarryall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Tarryall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 826 Tarryall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 826 Tarryall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 826 Tarryall Drive offers parking.
Does 826 Tarryall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Tarryall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Tarryall Drive have a pool?
No, 826 Tarryall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 826 Tarryall Drive have accessible units?
No, 826 Tarryall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Tarryall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Tarryall Drive has units with dishwashers.

