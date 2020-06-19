826 Tarryall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

If you need space, then this is the house for you! Perched atop a verdant hill, this 2 story traditional sports FIVE bedrooms, space for everyone! The home features updated floors on the first floor with beautiful original wood on the second. The stacked formals overlook the neighborhood while the family room has a beautiful view of the treed back yard. Master bedroom on the first floor with an adjacent flex room that would make a great office. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms that share a common study space. One upstairs bedroom has an additional air-conditioned flex room attached. Great for storage or a playspace! The quiet neighborhood is centrally located, only 10-15 minutes to downtown.