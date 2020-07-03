8215 Lullwater Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This very Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Living room updated duplex is sure to Wow! All 1500 sq feet of this home has been Tastefully renovated with tons of extras, that I'm confident it won't last long. We will be showing the property the first week in October. This unit has updated wood floors, new kitchen with white Marble countertops, soft close cabinet drawers, stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan to the den with a fireplace. French doors lead out to the covered patio, and small backyard to let your fur babies run around and do their business. there is a one car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Closet space is so ample, you'll need to go shopping to fill it all! and there is a huge attic for any extras! there are custom woven wood blinds in the front living room and Master bedroom. The master bedroom is spacious and has a bathroom attached. The Location of this home can't be beat! right in the heart of East Dallas, close to White Rock Lake and the trails, all the up and coming restaurants and five minutes from the Shops at park lane, and North Park Mall. Very easy access to 635, and Northwest Highway. AVAILABLE BEGINNING OF OCTOBER! Schedule your Showing before it's Gone!



(RLNE5160214)