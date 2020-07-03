All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:30 AM

8215 Lullwater Dr

8215 Lullwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8215 Lullwater Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This very Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Living room updated duplex is sure to Wow! All 1500 sq feet of this home has been Tastefully renovated with tons of extras, that I'm confident it won't last long. We will be showing the property the first week in October. This unit has updated wood floors, new kitchen with white Marble countertops, soft close cabinet drawers, stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan to the den with a fireplace. French doors lead out to the covered patio, and small backyard to let your fur babies run around and do their business. there is a one car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Closet space is so ample, you'll need to go shopping to fill it all! and there is a huge attic for any extras! there are custom woven wood blinds in the front living room and Master bedroom. The master bedroom is spacious and has a bathroom attached. The Location of this home can't be beat! right in the heart of East Dallas, close to White Rock Lake and the trails, all the up and coming restaurants and five minutes from the Shops at park lane, and North Park Mall. Very easy access to 635, and Northwest Highway. AVAILABLE BEGINNING OF OCTOBER! Schedule your Showing before it's Gone!

(RLNE5160214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8215 Lullwater Dr have any available units?
8215 Lullwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8215 Lullwater Dr have?
Some of 8215 Lullwater Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8215 Lullwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8215 Lullwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8215 Lullwater Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8215 Lullwater Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8215 Lullwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8215 Lullwater Dr offers parking.
Does 8215 Lullwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8215 Lullwater Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8215 Lullwater Dr have a pool?
No, 8215 Lullwater Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8215 Lullwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 8215 Lullwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8215 Lullwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8215 Lullwater Dr has units with dishwashers.

