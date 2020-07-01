All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:29 AM

8202 Milroy Lane

8202 Milroy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8202 Milroy Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful three-story home in North Dallas gated community, central to everything! Great freeway access close to tons of restaurants, Dallas Presbyterian Hospital, Uptown, and so much more! Luxury amenities in this upscale gated community include infinity pool & dog park. Can be rented FURNISHED.

The first floor features 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The second floor features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island, and designer finishes. There is an open living area, dedicated office space, & washer and dryer room. Your large separate master suite is on the third floor with soak-in tub, shower, and huge walk in closet. Available for short-term, furnished, or traditional time frames.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8202 Milroy Lane have any available units?
8202 Milroy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8202 Milroy Lane have?
Some of 8202 Milroy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8202 Milroy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8202 Milroy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8202 Milroy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8202 Milroy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8202 Milroy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8202 Milroy Lane offers parking.
Does 8202 Milroy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8202 Milroy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8202 Milroy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8202 Milroy Lane has a pool.
Does 8202 Milroy Lane have accessible units?
No, 8202 Milroy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8202 Milroy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8202 Milroy Lane has units with dishwashers.

