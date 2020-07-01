8202 Milroy Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful three-story home in North Dallas gated community, central to everything! Great freeway access close to tons of restaurants, Dallas Presbyterian Hospital, Uptown, and so much more! Luxury amenities in this upscale gated community include infinity pool & dog park. Can be rented FURNISHED.



The first floor features 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The second floor features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, island, and designer finishes. There is an open living area, dedicated office space, & washer and dryer room. Your large separate master suite is on the third floor with soak-in tub, shower, and huge walk in closet. Available for short-term, furnished, or traditional time frames.