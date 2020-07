Amenities

Great Half Duplex Immediately Outside of Kessler Park! Left Unit #816! One Bedroom, One Bathroom with Hardwood Floors, Fresh Paint and Fenced Backyard! Across from Neighborhood Park! Beautiful Kitchen with Refrigerator, Breakfast Area, Gas Range and Washer & Dryer! Unit has Access to Assigned Driveway Parking! Sorry, no pets as this is a shared backyard.