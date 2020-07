Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated 3bd 2 full bath home on a large lot walking distance to schools. It has been completely remodeled to include Travertine and Ceramic tiles in the Bathrooms, Bamboo Wood in the Living and hall, new cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Wonderful sunroom that that opens up to a deck overlooking the large backyard that's heavily treed. Storage shed for tenant use as well. Property is wired for security systemA true gem in the neighborhood. Must See!