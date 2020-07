Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this beautiful brick home that has just been remodeled. Features include Tall Ceilings in living room, Large Fireplace, Breakfast Nook attached to Open-Kitchen, Garden Tub in Master Bath.

This house is in impeccable condition and move in ready.

Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis.