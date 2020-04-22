All apartments in Dallas
8002 Marielle cir
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

8002 Marielle cir

8002 Marielle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8002 Marielle Circle, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available Now...Cute 3 bed 2 bath in Wheatland Hills Estates. Nice drive-up appeal. Open floorplan with kitchen adjacent to living area. Big master suite with spacious master bath. Fresh Paint, fridge washer dryer (owner not responsible for repair or replace) Nice (wooden) fenced back yard. Lawncare provided b owner. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee. To Apply, go to our website, then the View properties and Apply Tab. Any Request (clean, repair) at the end of the application, it will ask for such requests. Apply on our Website. Please Apply at UptownDallasProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 Marielle cir have any available units?
8002 Marielle cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8002 Marielle cir have?
Some of 8002 Marielle cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8002 Marielle cir currently offering any rent specials?
8002 Marielle cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 Marielle cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8002 Marielle cir is pet friendly.
Does 8002 Marielle cir offer parking?
Yes, 8002 Marielle cir offers parking.
Does 8002 Marielle cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8002 Marielle cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 Marielle cir have a pool?
No, 8002 Marielle cir does not have a pool.
Does 8002 Marielle cir have accessible units?
No, 8002 Marielle cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 Marielle cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8002 Marielle cir has units with dishwashers.

