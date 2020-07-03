7938 Christian Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 2-Story 3/2.5/2 with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas on a cul-de-sac! Front entry opens to formal dining that could be used as a formal living. Family living area boasts brick wood burning fireplace with mantle and ceramic tile flooring! Open eat-in kitchen with plenty of room for a full size dining table! Updated countertops accented with black appliances including microwave, dishwasher and electric range. Fullsize washer and dryer connections in separate utility room with extra pantry storage space. All bedrooms and second living area are located upstairs. Oversised master suite offers sitting area, his & hers walk-in closets, garden tub and linen area! Huge fenced yard with open patio! Must see! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today! Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Cats, Small Dogs Only. No Smoking. Owner Pays HO