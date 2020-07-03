All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7938 Christian Court

7938 Christian Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7938 Christian Ct, Dallas, TX 75237
Wolf Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2-Story 3/2.5/2 with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas on a cul-de-sac! Front entry opens to formal dining that could be used as a formal living. Family living area boasts brick wood burning fireplace with mantle and ceramic tile flooring! Open eat-in kitchen with plenty of room for a full size dining table! Updated countertops accented with black appliances including microwave, dishwasher and electric range. Fullsize washer and dryer connections in separate utility room with extra pantry storage space. All bedrooms and second living area are located upstairs. Oversised master suite offers sitting area, his & hers walk-in closets, garden tub and linen area! Huge fenced yard with open patio! Must see! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today! Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Cats, Small Dogs Only. No Smoking. Owner Pays HO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7938 Christian Court have any available units?
7938 Christian Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7938 Christian Court have?
Some of 7938 Christian Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7938 Christian Court currently offering any rent specials?
7938 Christian Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7938 Christian Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7938 Christian Court is pet friendly.
Does 7938 Christian Court offer parking?
No, 7938 Christian Court does not offer parking.
Does 7938 Christian Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7938 Christian Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7938 Christian Court have a pool?
No, 7938 Christian Court does not have a pool.
Does 7938 Christian Court have accessible units?
No, 7938 Christian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7938 Christian Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7938 Christian Court has units with dishwashers.

