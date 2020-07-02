7929 Hull Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has a welcoming entry with beautiful vinyl wood style flooring. Ceiling fans, are provided in both bedrooms and entry. Both bathrooms are spacious and ADA compliant. The yard is fenced in and equipped with garage. Kitchen opens up to the living room, making entertaining easy. Outlets in walls equipped for TV mounting. Gated double drive way. This property will not last long, so come in and apply today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.