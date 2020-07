Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This charming unit is located in a prime spot within Royal Central Condos and close to parking and has a pool view! The home interior features two living areas, oversized bedrooms, lots of closet space, wet bar, and a covered patio with a pool view. Washer and dryer are coin operated and located in the common area at the back entrance to the unit. 1 covered reserved parking space included. Water and electric are included in rent!