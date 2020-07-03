All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:49 PM

7920 Briar Brook Court

7920 Briar Brook Court · No Longer Available
Location

7920 Briar Brook Court, Dallas, TX 75218
Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Impeccably maintained 4 bedroom-3.5 bath home in the highly sought after Enclave community. This property boasts great drive-up appeal with mature landscaping and an over sized porch. The interior welcomes you with hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, crown moldings, plantation shutters, built-in cabinetry in the study. The chef will enjoy the open kitchen concept with a large breakfast bar or entertaining in the well manicured back yard with artificial turf. The master bedroom is down with three bedrooms and lofted game room up. All located in a beautiful gated community with pond and located minutes away from White Rock Lake, entertainment and dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 Briar Brook Court have any available units?
7920 Briar Brook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7920 Briar Brook Court have?
Some of 7920 Briar Brook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7920 Briar Brook Court currently offering any rent specials?
7920 Briar Brook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 Briar Brook Court pet-friendly?
No, 7920 Briar Brook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7920 Briar Brook Court offer parking?
Yes, 7920 Briar Brook Court offers parking.
Does 7920 Briar Brook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 Briar Brook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 Briar Brook Court have a pool?
No, 7920 Briar Brook Court does not have a pool.
Does 7920 Briar Brook Court have accessible units?
No, 7920 Briar Brook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 Briar Brook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7920 Briar Brook Court has units with dishwashers.

