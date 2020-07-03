7920 Briar Brook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

Impeccably maintained 4 bedroom-3.5 bath home in the highly sought after Enclave community. This property boasts great drive-up appeal with mature landscaping and an over sized porch. The interior welcomes you with hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, crown moldings, plantation shutters, built-in cabinetry in the study. The chef will enjoy the open kitchen concept with a large breakfast bar or entertaining in the well manicured back yard with artificial turf. The master bedroom is down with three bedrooms and lofted game room up. All located in a beautiful gated community with pond and located minutes away from White Rock Lake, entertainment and dining