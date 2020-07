Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving yoga cats allowed business center game room playground pool table shuffle board

7900 at Park Central offers its residents the very best combo of location and lifestyle. Take a refreshing dip or just lounge around our stunning resort-style pool. Get a work-out at our 24 hr. Fitness Center or entertain your guests in our BBQ Area. Your furry friends will run to their hearts content in our dog park and pampered at our Doggie Spa. 7900 at Park Central offers commuters instant connectivity to Interstate 635 and Highway 75, and residents have the ability to enjoy all of the shopping, restaurants and entertainment that Dallas has to offer. Life really is better here.