Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:28 PM

7857 Racine Dr

7857 Racine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7857 Racine Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Oak Cliff features laminate and vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, ceiling fans, a large fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage for parking or storage. [SBH-B] The home is directly across the street from Umphrey Lee Elementary School, and is a short walk to the bus stop, Family Dollar, Little Birdies Child Care Center, and Danieldale Sprayground! The home is near the juncture of 1-20 and I-35, perfect for a quick commute throughout the city. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7857 Racine Dr have any available units?
7857 Racine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7857 Racine Dr have?
Some of 7857 Racine Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7857 Racine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7857 Racine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7857 Racine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7857 Racine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7857 Racine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7857 Racine Dr offers parking.
Does 7857 Racine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7857 Racine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7857 Racine Dr have a pool?
No, 7857 Racine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7857 Racine Dr have accessible units?
No, 7857 Racine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7857 Racine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7857 Racine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

